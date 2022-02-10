MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida House is slated Tuesday to take up a proposal that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
House members are scheduled to consider the abortion measure (HB 5) and the House's proposed 2022-2023 budget during a floor session.
The House Health & Human Services Committee on Thursday voted 14-7 to approve the abortion bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers.
The proposal, one of the most-controversial issues in this year's legislative session, is similar to a Mississippi law that is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.
A Senate version of the bill (SB 146) needs approval from the Appropriations Committee before it could be considered by the full Senate.
Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, is sponsoring the Senate bill.
