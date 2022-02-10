MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez was arrested by Coral Gables police for allegedly assaulting Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla.

“My understanding is there was some kind of conversation and then a slap, simple battery is the charge,” said Coral Gables Police Chief Edward Hudak, during a press conference where he outlined the reason for arresting Carlos Gimenez Jr.

“The initial investigation revealed that the suspect that has been identified as Carlos Gimenez Jr. was involved in an altercation in battery of city of Miami commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla,” said Hudak.

In response to the incident took place at the Morton’s Steak House in Coral Gables, Diaz de la Portilla issued two statements, the first in English and it downplayed the incident.

“It was more like a flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually he’s quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence.”

The second statement was in Spanish translated to:

“As is usual for this individual, he tried in a cowardly manner to provoke me. And like a little girl, he brushed my hair with his finger nails. Men come from the front, not from behind.”

And this isn’t the first time there’s an arrest connecting these two men. CBS4 news partners at the Miami Herald report that back in 2012, Diaz de la Portilla and Gimenez’s wife, Tania Cruz Gimenez, were in a hotel room in Boston together late on a Friday night. They were asked repeatedly by hotel staff to stop smoking. According to the Herald, the police report says they didn’t, and when they were told to leave the hotel, Diaz de la Portilla and Cruz Gimenez became belligerent and appeared intoxicated. Both were arrested, but the charges were eventually dropped. And despite what happed with the previous incident, Coral Gables police says they are taking the current seriously.

Gimenez Jr. was booked into TGK Wednesday evening. He is a lawyer and lobbyist in Miami-Dade County.