MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carlos Gimenez Jr., son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, was released from jail Thursday morning, one day after his arrest for allegedly assaulting Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, as new details emerge about the incident.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gimenez, 44, approached the commissioner while he was having lunch at Morton’s Steak House in Coral Gables on Wednesday and said, “Hey (expletive), do you remember me?” then struck de la Portilla on the side of the head with an open hand.

The commissioner’s Sergeant-At-Arms with the City of Miami Police Department was on official protection duty and witnessed the incident.

He detained Gimenez Jr. until officers from the Coral Gables Police Department arrived, but he wasn’t very cooperative, according to the police report.

The officer is quoted in the report, “I directed the defendant to stop and identify himself. The defendant refused and attempted to get away from me. I held onto the defendant by his coat and instructed him to calm down and stop resisting. The defendant stated ‘You’re a City of Miami Police officer, you don’t have jurisdiction here.’ The defendant continued to resist until City of Coral Gables police officers arrived on scene.”

In response to the incident, Diaz de la Portilla issued two statements, the first in English and it downplayed the incident.

“It was more like a flick of his wrist from behind me when I was having lunch as he cowardly approached me from behind and ran away. This guy is not known as a very courageous guy. Actually he’s quite a coward and appeared to be under the influence.”

The second statement was in Spanish translated to:

“As is usual for this individual, he tried in a cowardly manner to provoke me. And like a little girl, he brushed my hair with his fingernails. Men come from the front, not from behind.”

Gimenez’ father, former Miami-Dade Mayor turned Congressman, issued a statement.

“I am aware of the incident surrounding my son’s arrest. This is a personal matter and do not have any further comment.”

This isn’t the first time there’s an arrest connecting these two men. CBS4 news partners at the Miami Herald report that back in 2012, Diaz de la Portilla and Gimenez’s wife, Tania Cruz Gimenez, were in a hotel room in Boston together late on a Friday night. They were asked repeatedly by hotel staff to stop smoking. According to the Herald, the police report says they didn’t, and when they were told to leave the hotel, Diaz de la Portilla and Cruz Gimenez became belligerent and appeared intoxicated. Both were arrested, but the charges were eventually dropped.

Gimenez Jr., who is a lawyer and lobbyist in Miami-Dade County, was booked into TGK Wednesday evening on a simple battery charge.