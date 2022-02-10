MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Flying the friendly skies is about to get a little friendlier. American Airlines, one of the biggest carriers at Miami International Airport, says hot meals are coming back after a nearly two-year suspension of service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The carrier says beginning February 16, it will resume hot meal service in first class on flights that are three and a half hours or longer.
Passengers on these flights will have a choice between a protein or vegetarian entrée, plus an appetizer, salad and dessert.
Meanwhile, travelers on flights that are between two and a half to three and a half hours will have new menu options including salads and fruit and cheese.
The airline is also resuming pre-departure beverage service on Feb. 16.