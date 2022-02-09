MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Joe Biden is weighing in on the legislation dubbed by activists as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Under the bill, school districts “may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels.”

The bill passed both Florida House and Senate committees.

President Biden tweeted, “I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed the bill.

“We’ve seen instances of students being told by different folks in school, ‘Oh, well, don’t worry, don’t pick your gender yet, do all this other stuff.’ They won’t tell the parents about these discussions that are happening. That is entirely inappropriate,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Miami.

DeSantis characterized the bill as part of “transparency legislation” that Republicans are “really working on” this session.

“We want parents to be able to have access to what’s going on in the classroom. And certainly it is inappropriate to be hiding these things from parents,” the governor said.