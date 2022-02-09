MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family tragedy in Miami Lakes after a man reportedly shot his two children before turning the gun on himself.
According to police, the man picked up his children, a 12-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son, earlier in the day.
When his ex-wife tried to get in touch with him Tuesday night about returning the kids because it was getting late and they had school, there was no response.
When she went to where they were in the 6400 block of Miami Lakes Drive she found all three dead in the area of a canal bank, according to police.
"Earlier this evening officers responded to the scene of a shooting where a father senselessly shot and killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son before killing himself. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez.
Police have not said what led to the fatal triple shooting.