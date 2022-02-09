Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Tropical Park, University Of Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Will the University of Miami one day play football at Tropical Park? The group looking to build a stadium for the Hurricanes football team is apparently now looking at public land.

Attorney John Ruiz initially pitched the plan for a stadium at Coral Gables High School.

On Monday, his son, Alex Ruiz, tweeted to Canes fans that they’ll “soon be able to throw a rock from campus to the football stadium!!”

He then posted pictures of just how much land is at Tropical Park, off Bird Road and the Palmetto.

CBS4 asked Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Wednesday if the Canes could soon call the park home.

“Any change to a park would have to be approved by a majority of voters and Tropical Park is not up for sale,” she said.

The Hurricanes have played at Hard Rock Stadium since 2008. Their lease runs through 2032.

