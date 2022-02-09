MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Will the University of Miami one day play football at Tropical Park? The group looking to build a stadium for the Hurricanes football team is apparently now looking at public land.
Attorney John Ruiz initially pitched the plan for a stadium at Coral Gables High School.READ MORE: U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez’s Son Arrested For Slapping Miami Commissioner Alex de la Portilla
On Monday, his son, Alex Ruiz, tweeted to Canes fans that they’ll “soon be able to throw a rock from campus to the football stadium!!”
He then posted pictures of just how much land is at Tropical Park, off Bird Road and the Palmetto.
READ MORE: Food Rescue US, Trader Joe's Team Up To Deliver Food That Would Have Gone To Waste To Those In Need
Tropical Park including what is highlighted here- 268.5 acres. This is more land than Hard Rock Stadium which is- 143.5 acres. pic.twitter.com/Ma3ppzZIbH
— Alex Ruiz (@alex7ruiz) February 7, 2022
CBS4 asked Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Wednesday if the Canes could soon call the park home.
“Any change to a park would have to be approved by a majority of voters and Tropical Park is not up for sale,” she said.MORE NEWS: Broward School Board To Votes To Hire Dr. Vickie Cartwright As Superintendent
The Hurricanes have played at Hard Rock Stadium since 2008. Their lease runs through 2032.