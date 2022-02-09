MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Will the University of Miami one day play football at Tropical Park? The group looking to build a stadium for the Hurricanes football team is apparently now looking at public land.

Attorney John Ruiz initially pitched the plan for a stadium at Coral Gables High School.

On Monday, his son, Alex Ruiz, tweeted to Canes fans that they’ll “soon be able to throw a rock from campus to the football stadium!!”

He then posted pictures of just how much land is at Tropical Park, off Bird Road and the Palmetto.

Tropical Park including what is highlighted here- 268.5 acres. This is more land than Hard Rock Stadium which is- 143.5 acres. pic.twitter.com/Ma3ppzZIbH — Alex Ruiz (@alex7ruiz) February 7, 2022

CBS4 asked Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Wednesday if the Canes could soon call the park home.

“Any change to a park would have to be approved by a majority of voters and Tropical Park is not up for sale,” she said.

The Hurricanes have played at Hard Rock Stadium since 2008. Their lease runs through 2032.