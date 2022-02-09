TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has come to the defense of Joe Rogan.
Rogan has come under fire for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, and repeatedly using the N-word on past podcasts.
In a video posted to Fox News, the governor says the issue isn't Rogan, it's the "liberal mob."
“I think the left fear the fact that he can reach so many people, and so they’re out to destroy him,” he said. “But what I would say is don’t give an inch. Do not apologize. Do not kow to the mob. Stand up and tell them to pound sand. If you do that, there’s really nothing that they’re able to do to you.”
The governor says he doesn't listen to Rogan's podcast.
Rogan issued an apology last week.