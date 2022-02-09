TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The reported number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 dropped Wednesday after a slight uptick on Tuesday, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
The data showed 7,129 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 7,420 on Tuesday and 7,316 on Monday.
The data also showed that 1,109 Florida COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 1,147 on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.
But as new cases have decreased, the numbers of people hospitalized also have gone down.
