MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — Officials say a man accused of battery on a police officer led police on a chase, before crashing into a cruiser and trying to run away.

City of Doral Public Information Officer Rey Valdés says a Doral PD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The man in a black Mustang with tape on the back window pulled over, and Valdés says the man, somehow, hit the officer and took off.

People stuck in traffic filmed the sea of sirens zooming past.

After a lengthy chase, the man ended up at Sunset Drive and 84th Avenue.

Surveillance video shows his beat up car with smoke pouring out of it.

He apparently hit a Miami-Dade PD cruiser from behind.

When the man tried to run off, he collided with the side of another turning MDPD cruiser, hitting his hip.

Several officers pin him to the ground, and ultimately, he was taken into custody.

Officials did not identify the man or say what charges he faces. They also did not say whether or not the officer in the cruiser was hurt.

Miami-Dade Police say Doral Police is in charge of the investigation. We reached out to them many times over the phone and by email, and they did not get back to us to answer questions.