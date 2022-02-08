MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The new head coach for the Miami Dolphins is already making an impression with his quarterback after just one day on the job.

“We’re gonna have an extensive professional relationship my man,” Mike McDaniel told Fins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

In a video released by the Dolphins, McDaniel FaceTimed with Tua on his flight to South Florida from the West Coast.

“He’s telling me how excited he is and that there’s no other coach he rather play for in the entire world, which I thought was nice since that was the first time I really talked to him,” McDaniel said.

"My job is to coach you, to get all of that greatness out of you" Coach McDaniel told Tua.

Right away, he told Tua that he feels their bond will be a football marriage made in heaven.

“This is an awesome day for me and I’m damn sure gonna make sure that when you look back on this day that you’re gonna be like ‘damn that was one of the best days for my career, too.’ But I’m gonna earn that from you,” McDaniel told Tua. “You have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you, to get all of that greatness out of you.”

Such a vote of confidence might have been music to Tua’s ears after a hot and cold season raised further doubts on whether former head coach Brian Flores was sold on him as a franchise quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Dolphin brass are making clear they are all in on McDaniel.

In separate statements, owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier both praised McDaniel as an innovator.

Ross called him a “collaborator,” a side swipe at Flores who sued the team and the NFL last week alleging racial discrimination.

Stephen Ross and Chris Grier on Coach McDaniel.

Grier said McDaniel excels at developing people, and that they are excited for the future with him leading the way.