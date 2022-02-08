MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another foggy morning across parts of South Florida with comfortably cool temperatures in the upper 60s.

Spotty showers develop late morning and the rain chance increases in the afternoon and evening due to a frontal boundary and plenty of moisture.

It will warm to the upper 70s in the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Tuesday night lows will cool down to the low 60s.

Highs on Wednesday will only be in the low 70s due to more clouds and rain around. It will not be a washout, but we will continue to see scattered showers. Forecast models indicate the highest rain chance will likely take place during the afternoon and evening.

It will be chilly by Thursday morning with lows falling to the upper 50s. However, highs will rise to the upper 70s with pleasant sunshine in the afternoon. Friday morning we wake up with a cool start with low 60s. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, spotty showers will be possible on Saturday and Superbowl Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Highs will remain near seasonable in the upper 70s this weekend. By next Monday we’ll wake up to a chilly morning with lows falling to the upper 50s.