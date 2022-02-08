MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in a Miami apartment is going to prison after he changed his plea.

On Tuesday, Thalys Oliveira pleaded guilty to manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm.

The 18-year old was then sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison followed by five months of probation.

In May 2020, Arya Gray, a student at Miami Beach Senior High School, was shot while in Oliveria’s apartment in the 7800 block of NE 10th Avenue.

Family members say the shooting happened right in front of Gray’s older sister.

Gray was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

According to the police report, witnesses said Oliveira, who was 17 at the time, was ‘recklessly brandishing’ a gun while inside his home.

Two of the witnesses told police they asked him to put the gun away, which he did, but a short time later, he had the gun again. The witnesses said he “pointed the firearm at the victim, placing his finger on the trigger and fired one round and striking the victim in the head,” according to his arrest report.

During questioning, police say, he told them he was playing with the gun when he “pulled the trigger, saw a flash and struck the victim one time in the head.”