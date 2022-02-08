MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is on the scene of a Miami Lakes triple shooting involving children.
According to investigators, a father shot his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son during a domestic dispute before turning the gun on himself.
The father and both children were pronounced dead at the scene in the 6400 block of Miami Lakes Dr.
The man's wife was in the house at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured.
