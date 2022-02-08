MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport has just earned some major bragging rights.
They've been named J.D. Power's Best Mega Airport in passenger satisfaction for 2021.
MIA ranked highest among mega airports in the bag claim, food, beverage, and retail categories. On a thousand-point scale, it achieved an overall score of 828, a 27-point increase over 2020, when it ranked second among the busiest airports in the study.
The annual J.D. Power study was based on surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport from July 2020 through July 2021. The study measures overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large, and medium North American airports. The study looks at six factors: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage, and retail.
The J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study, now in its 16th year, covers both departure and arrival experiences and includes travelers’ evaluations from either a departing or arriving airport from their round-trip experience.