NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating 12-year-old Marcelous Galloway Jr.
According to BSO, Marcelous was last seen Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. at Silver Lakes Middle School in North Lauderdale.
Marcelous stands 4-feet 6-inches tall, weighing around 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. He was carrying a red and white backpack.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at (954) 321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number (954) 764-4357.