FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Changes are coming to a mask mandate in Broward.
Mayor Michael Udine posted in a tweet that beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9th, masks will no longer be required inside any county building.
However, the mayor said everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
In July 2021, the county mandated masks for all "employees and visitors to Broward County facilities will be required to wear a facial covering when indoors at all County facilities regardless of vaccination status."
That mandate covered places like the County Administration Building, public libraries, and any building run by the county.