Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Broward County, Local TV, Mask Mandate, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Changes are coming to a mask mandate in Broward.

Mayor Michael Udine posted in a tweet that beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9th, masks will no longer be required inside any county building.

READ MORE: 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Supported In Florida Senate

However, the mayor said everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

READ MORE: Police Still Trying To ID Male Found Shot To Death In Miramar Condo Parking Lot

In July 2021, the county mandated masks for all “employees and visitors to Broward County facilities will be required to wear a facial covering when indoors at all County facilities regardless of vaccination status.”

MORE NEWS: Miami Teen Thalys Oliveira Changes Plea In Girl's Shooting Death, Sentenced To Prison

That mandate covered places like the County Administration Building, public libraries, and any building run by the county.

CBSMiami.com Team