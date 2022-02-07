MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a foggy start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s.

Another warm, humid afternoon ahead with highs near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A few showers are possible.

Monday night’s lows will be mild in the upper 60s and some patchy dense fog will be possible overnight once again.

The rain chance will increase over the next few days due to more moisture associated with a frontal boundary.

Highs remain seasonable in the upper 70s on Tuesday with the potential for spotty showers. Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday and temperatures begin to drop slightly to the mid 70s.

Thursday we’ll gradually clear and highs will be in the low 70s.

Another cold front will move in late week and by Friday morning lows will fall to the upper 50s. Highs will remain cool in the low 70s. It will be a chilly start with mid to upper 50s Saturday morning.

Highs will remain below normal Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.