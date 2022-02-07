TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of patients in Florida hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to drop.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed 7,316 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 9,015 a week earlier and 10,794 two weeks earlier.READ MORE: Florida Man Stole Car, Train Sent It Flying Into A House
The data Monday also showed that 1,174 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, down from 1,346 a week earlier and 1,566 two weeks earlier.READ MORE: Florida Ports Push For More Ships Amid Supply Chain Problems
Hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread throughout Florida. But case numbers have steadily fallen during the past three weeks.
The state totaled 132,622 new cases during the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, down from 198,319 cases the previous week, according to a report released Friday by the Florida Department of Health. The report also showed that 66,279 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020.MORE NEWS: Florida Drivers Get Hit With Higher Gas Prices
(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)