MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Every football season is a new beginning for Dolphins fans. While the fanbase is pretty loyal, win or lose, new coach Mike McDaniel has people excited even before the draft or preseason.

“I talk to them all day they come here, they talk about what’s going on with the team,” Andy Simancas said.

Simancas helps run SN Vegetables, which despite the name is a Hialeah staple for Cuban food. Right now the conversation is centered on the new HC.

“Excitement is the word that I use. He’s an offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, he’s been in the league since ’05,” he recalled.

While some may be unfamiliar with McDaniel’s work, some believe he has an impressive resume.

“As Dolphins fans we’re very desperate, we’re like we want to win now,” Roger Avila said.

Avila has been recognized as a Hall of Fame fan, known as the Dolfan Maniac, and he thinks being patient and calm about the new hiring is key. He broke down his feelings to CBS4.

“When I look at this man as Coach Mike, and see this man is intelligent. Does he get along with the players? We need that right now. We need a coach that knows that game, that’s been around young strong players with a zeal to win championship games,” he said.

It feels like there’s a lot of optimism with a new leader in charge, you could say it’s a game changer.

“It’s a beautiful stadium but what will be more amazing is when the Ws start rolling and that’s a packed house, it’ll be the best home-field advantage in the NFL,” Simancas added.

Others we talked with say they would be happy with a couple of playoff wins, but a trip to the Super Bowl would be gravy.