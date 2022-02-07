Miami (CBSMiami)– Showers will increase this week ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler, less humid air into the region.

Showers are in the forecast ahead of the front Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainy periods and cloudy skies may even keep temperatures below 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon before the skies clear and cooler air moves in by Thursday morning.

Tuesday will be another warm day with patchy morning fog that will quickly burn off after sunrise. By the afternoon, showers developing inland may drift back across the east coast metro areas.

Clouds and showers continue to increase Wednesday as the front begins to move into South Florida. With the rain and cloudy skies, temperatures will be noticeably cooler Wednesday. Some areas may not even make it out of the 60s.

The skies clear overnight as cooler and drier air move into the region. Thursday morning will be the coolest as lows drop into the upper 50s to just above 60 degrees. There will be a light breeze Thursday morning but otherwise with sunny skies and low humidity, Thursday will be a very pleasant day. Highs will be in the middle 70s with the sunshine.

After that the weather remains pleasant for the rest of the week. Aside from a brief morning chill, sunny skies with low humidity will make for a pleasant South Florida day.

The next cold front will move in by the end of the weekend.