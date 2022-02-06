MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People gathered at Ives Estate Park in Miami on Saturday for a Peace Walk in memory of Trayvon Martin.

Martin, who was from Miami Gardens, was shot and killed 10 years ago this month in Central Florida. Saturday, February 5, would have been his 27th birthday.

“We do a peace walk to let the community know, to let the nation know, that he had a right to walk in peace without being followed, pursued, profiled, chased, and murdered,” said his mother, Sybrina Fulton. “We want to send that clear message.”

His death sparked protests across the country and ignited conversation about racial profiling and self-defense laws.

“We were around initially, in the beginning, when everything happened, and I feel like that instance kind of catapulted a movement– the start of the Black Lives Matter Movement,” said relative Kadijah Washington. “We’re out here to support and keep the purpose alive.”

The crowd wore T-shirts with Martin’s picture. They chanted “We are Trayvon Martin” and “No justice. No peace.”

Powerful speakers took to the podium, including actor Jamie Foxx.

“The reason we are here, is we don’t want to forget,” he told CBS 4. “There are people out there saying ‘Well do we really need Black History Month?’ Which is senseless. The reason we have those moments is so we don’t forget. We don’t want the name Trayvon Martin to be forgotten.”

The Trayvon Martin Foundation was founded by his parents and brother, with goals of enacting social change and supporting families who have lost a loved one to gun violence.

His father, Tracy Martin, reflected on the last decade:

“The country has changed,” he said. “We still have a long way to go, but we understand the magnitude of a movement like this being diversified. We can’t do this alone. It takes all of us to inspire change, and, not only inspire change, it’s time for us to make change. Seeing everybody, all different cultures, all different walks of life, coming out to support this, it means a lot.”

This was the first time the annual Peace Walk was held on their son’s birthday.