MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A “no contact” water advisory remains in effect for parts of Miami Beach, following a waste water main break.
Chopper4 was over the break near Dade Boulevard and Bay Road.
The city recommends not swimming or engaging in recreational water activity near the location until the advisory is lifted.
The advisory also includes the Collins Canal and waters adjacent to Sunset Islands.
This extends an advisory for the waters adjacent to the Venetian Islands, following a wastewater line break earlier this week.
The advisory will be lifted when water quality results are in an “acceptable range” for two consecutive days.