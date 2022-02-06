MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has requested that prosecutors look into allegations that elderly residents of the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami had their party affiliations switched without their knowledge.

The mayor sent an official request late Friday to the local State Attorney to investigate reports that elderly residents of a public housing complex in the heavily-Cuban neighborhood had their party affiliation switched from Democrat to Republican without their knowledge.

Cava did not specify how many voters had complained. Other Florida Democratic leaders also have asked for an investigation.

Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferré told the Miami Herald that the party follows “all applicable” laws and rules as it works to register new Republican voters.

“The Republican Party of Florida is working to register new voters and conducts its voter registration operations in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations,” she said in a statement. “Our program has been successful and that includes reviewing any report of concern with its program.”

On Saturday, Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement:

“We are aware of recent reports relating to voter registration fraud and we have been investigating these claims for several weeks now as we take these allegations very seriously.”

“Voting is one of our most sacred rights and privileges as citizens. We must all be diligent in protecting our individual rights as voters. Our right to vote and the voting process should always be free from interference and misconduct by others.”

“My Voter Protection Hotline and Task Force are operational to ensure that all citizens are secure in knowing their State Attorney’s Office protects their individual rights as a Miami-Dade County voter.”

“If you believe that any part of your voting process, whether it be your ballot, registration or otherwise, was tampered with, please contact my Elections Hotline at (305) 547-3300 and the Miami-Dade Department of Elections at (305) 499-8683. Our team of prosecutors and investigators will respond to your complaint.”

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)