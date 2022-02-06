Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – The Homestead Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting involving a juvenile.

According to Homestead PD, a 14-year-old is in extremely critical condition after being shot.

This happened in the 800 block of SW 320 Street just after 11:20 p.m.

No other details have been released.

