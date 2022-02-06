Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters.
The two discussed a variety of legislative issues as we enter the second half of the session.
They paid particular attention to a Gruters-sponsored bill that would negatively impact tens of thousands of working class families in the state.
After the interview, State Sen. Gruters acknowledged that fact and promised he would change his bill so it would not interfere with living wage ordinances in Florida.
Stay tuned!
GUEST: State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota