MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins have made it official, hiring the 11th head coach in franchise history.

So the question on everybody’s minds: What can new coach Mike McDaniel do that previous coaches couldn’t to get the Dolphins into the playoffs?

Offense

Not that Miami has not tried before, but McDaniel is head coach on the offensive side of the ball.

With the decade of experience in the NFL ranging from offensive coordinator to wide receivers coach, he has been part of successful individual performances and team offenses.

Levity

Dealing with the media has never been any type of issue for McDaniel. In fact, not only is he comfortable answering and taking questions, but he often likes to have fun with it.

Of course, it is different when handling press conferences as a head coach and not an assistant, but don’t expect him to change who he is.

Tua Factor

This is the absolute bottom line: Can McDaniel, who has a lot of experience in in game planning, get the Dolphins current quarterback to succeed?

That includes not only helping Tua Tagovailoa improve, but giving him time to throw and putting his weapons in proper positions.

Certainly, starting in minicamp in June it will be fascinating to watch.

Keep in mind, McDaniel was a big part of an offensive staff that reached one Super Bowl and another NFC championship game with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.