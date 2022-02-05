Taste Of The Town: Magic Soul Food Serves Up Homemade Soul Food To Happy Customers In Pembroke PinesMagic Soul Food in Pembroke Pines is a hidden gem.

New World Symphony Celebrates Black History Month With Harlem Renaissance FestivalBlack History Month is kicking off in South Florida with a week-long festival celebrating the 20th century's intellectual and cultural movement known as the Harlem Renaissance.

South Florida Resident Hits $1.3 Million Slot Machine Jackpot At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino HollywoodA lucky Sunrise resident is celebrating a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

CBSNews Miami Now Available For Free On Pluto TVReady to cut the cord? CBSNews Miami, our direct-to-consumer 24-hour local streaming service is now available, for free, on PlutoTV.

Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother HouseWhat has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.

National YoungArts Week Features Week Of Virtual Perfomances and ExhibitionsThey are the next generation of top emerging artists, the 2022 finalists of the National YoungArts Week.