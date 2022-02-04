MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Zoo Miami family has just added a new little one to the fray.
For the first time in Zoo Miami’s history, a saddlebill stork hatched.READ MORE: Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Sunrise
The stork was born in January.READ MORE: YouTuber’s Coral Springs Police Prank Ends In Arrest
Because of the sensitive nature of the adult pair, the off-exhibit area has been isolated from any disturbance, even by zoo staff, since the pair began to construct their nest several months ago.
Saddlebill storks are one of the world’s largest storks, standing nearly 5 feet high with a wingspan that can exceed 8 feet.MORE NEWS: Homeowners Insurance Rates Soaring In South Florida
Zoo Miami staff told CBS4 the parents are being very attentive and protective.