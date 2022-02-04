PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Magic Soul Food in Pembroke Pines is a hidden gem.

The corner store is owned by head chef Shawn Williams, whose been serving up his delicious southern-style cuisine, or soul food, for seven years in that location.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Williams about the meaning behind the name.

“I wanted something different. I wanted something catchy. Our slogan is ‘food so good it must be magic,’ so we wanted something to live up to,” Williams said.

And live up to it he does. This family-owned spot often has lines with hungry customers craving Shawn’s delicious dishes any way they can get it.

“Over 50% of the business people want ‘to-go’ food. Even though they’re home, a lot of people don’t like to cook. They don’t have the patience, so there’s nothing like having a good meal brought to you,” he explained.

Sean says everything you see is made fresh every day with TLC.

“We put a lot of love into what we do. The cornbread is delivered to you nice and warm. It kind of like melts in your mouth,” Williams said, as he hands Petrillo a piece.

They begin with his Magic cornbread.

“That’s amazing cornbread! What’s the key? It’s so moist,” she asked.

“I don’t want to give up all our secrets. There’s a lot of stuff in there. We just kind of keep it nice and fresh,” Williams said.

Next, Shawn’s popular and healthy-glazed salmon and shrimp with sautéed broccoli.

“People like to eat healthy nowadays, so we have a lot of healthy options as well,” he said.

“The fish is super moist and delicious. I love the glaze on top and it’s soft fresh in the middle,” said Petrillo.

The grilled shrimp has a tangy and tasty lemon butter sauce.

“A lot of times when I get the shrimp, especially if it’s on a dish with something else, the texture is tough. This is not. This is easy to the bite, really nice,” said Petrillo.

They savor the fall-off-the-bone turkey wings with collard greens made from an old South Carolina recipe and rice.

“Takes about four hours to cook the turkey wing,” said Williams.

“I’m loving that. It’s excellent,” said Petrillo.

Then onto Magic Soul Foods #1 seller, Magic wings served with a side of baked macaroni and cheese.

“We use three different cheeses: sharp, mild an extra sharp,” Williams said.

“I’m very happy right now,” said Petrillo. “That mac and cheese is so comforting.”

And finally, the Magic wings are just that.

“Sweet, savory and a little bit of kick, that’s what we want. It’s excellent,” said Petrillo.

Magic Soul Food is open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner.

For more info, click here.