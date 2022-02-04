MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the second time in a week, a Key West man with ties to the Pagan’s motorcycle gang was arrested on firearms and drug charges.

Austin Reynolds, 26, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon (a large knife) by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, fleeing and eluding, evidence tampering, reckless driving and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

On Thursday, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Reynolds driving a motorcycle in the area of Stock Island. The sheriff’s office said due to previous encounters, the deputy knew that Reynold’s driver’s license had been suspended.

When the deputy went to pull him over, the sheriff’s office said Reynolds fled on the bike path. The deputy was unable to keep up with him due to heavy traffic in the area.

Another deputy joined the search and Reynolds was found near 5th Avenue and Balido Street. When they detained him, they found approximately two grams of cocaine and a large knife in his possession. Believing that Reynolds may have discarded items along his escape path of escape, deputies found a .45-caliber pistol in the grass close to where he was detained.

A witness stated they saw Reynolds throw the gun as he was fleeing.

Reynolds, who has a prior felony drug conviction from 2016 out of Georgia, was taken to jail.

On January 27th, the sheriff’s office arrested 31-year-old Justin Meyer, another Pagan’s gang member was arrested after cocaine and firearms were found in his home.

Meyer was found on the property holding a firearm, but he dropped it after he saw the deputies, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. There was also an adult female and two children at the property who were not arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office found the following:

11.8 grams of cocaine

An AR-15 rifle

A .45-caliber pistol

A 9mm pistol

140 rounds of ammunition

$3,310 in suspected drug proceeds

A digital scale

According to the sheriff’s office, Meyer was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meyer was convicted in Monroe County in 2013 for grand theft.