MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A warm and sunny day is expected for Friday ahead of an increased rain chance over the weekend.

Temperatures on Friday will climb from the low to mid 70’s to the lower 80’s by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy.

A strong ocean breeze is keeping the risk of rip currents high through early Friday evening, along with hazardous boating conditions.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 60s.

On Saturday, the chance for rain increases to about 20 percent due to a front that pushes south. Winds out of the southeast will keep temperatures warm.

On Sunday, much of the same with rain chances as the front is expected to stall into Monday.

Weekend daytime temperatures will hover around 80, with lows in the upper 60s.