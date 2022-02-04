Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News, Water Advisory

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Due to a wastewater main break near Dade Boulevard and Bay Road, a No Contact with Water advisory has been extended to Collins Canal and the waters adjacent to the Sunset Islands.

A No Contact advisory for the waters adjacent to Venetian Islands and Maurice Gibb Park remains in effect due to a subaqueous wastewater line break on February 1st.

READ MORE: Driver Killed In Rollover Crash In NW Dade

These advisories recommend not swimming or engaging in recreational water activity near these locations until they are lifted.

READ MORE: Tug Boat Ran Aground Off Deerfield Beach

The kayak launch at Maurice Gibb Park is closed.

MORE NEWS: Bicyclist Killed In Sunrise Hit And Run Crash

The advisories will be lifted when the results of water quality sampling return to an acceptable range for two consecutive days.

CBSMiami.com Team