MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A popular brand of salad dressing is being recalled.
Conagra Brands has issued a voluntary recall for some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese dressing and Thousand Island dressing because both contain egg which is not stated on the product label.
The Food and Drug Administration said people who are allergic to eggs risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions from these products.
There are no reports of illness or injury so far.
Conagra is working to remove the dressings from store shelves.
People with any questions or concerns can contact Conagra Brands consumer care at 1-800-881-3989.