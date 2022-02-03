MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students at iPrep Academy in Downtown Miami surprised outgoing Superintendent Alberto Carvalho with a goodbye parade.

Students, teachers, and staff lined the halls, rooms, and cafeteria on Thursday. In each area, students sang Carvalho songs and thanked him for his almost 14 years as superintendent of Miami-Dade Public Schools.

“This has been an emotional rollercoaster,” said Carvalho. “It’s reliving all the great memories that I have with this community.”

Carvalho started iPrep Academy 10 years ago, just steps away from the school board headquarters in Downtown Miami. He served as the principal of the school until recently.

“We just thought of, what can we do as a school to honor him,” said new principal Aillette Rodriguez-Diaz, who served as assistant principal under Carvalho. “It’s bittersweet but we definitely want to send him off with well wishes.”

Carvalho recently accepted a position as the superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“I am grateful and I am happy. And with that said, I am sad,” he said. “But, this is life and I know Miami-Dade will be in great hands. And I hope L.A. will welcome me with the same hope and expectation that we’ve developed here.”

Carvalho’s last day as superintendent for Miami-Dade Public Schools is expected to be sometime next week. Then, incoming superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres will take over the role.