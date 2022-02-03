MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission into a tiger attack at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens last December has concluded that the zoo was not at fault.

The FWC said there were clear signage and barriers that were ignored by 26-year-old River Rosenquist, who works for a company contracted to clean the zoo’s hospital, commissary, gift shop, and two bathrooms. Third-party employees are not supposed to enter certain areas in the zoo.

Zoo officials said Rosenquist climbed over the visitor barrier designed to separate guests from Eko, an 8-year-old Malayan tiger.

After the tiger had latched onto his left arm which he had pushed through a protective fence, Rosenquist was able to call 911 and repeatedly told the dispatcher, “I’m sorry,” as he pleaded for help.

A Collier County deputy at first tried to distract the tiger, to no avail. In the end, he shot and killed Eko.

Rosenquist was taken to the hospital where his left arm was amputated.

Eko arrived at the zoo in December of 2019. Malayan tigers are typically found on the Malay Peninsula and in the southern tip of Thailand, according to the zoo’s website. They’re critically endangered and face threats including poaching and habitat loss, the zoo site said.