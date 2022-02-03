MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A milder start with mostly low 70s across South Florida on Thursday morning.
Another breezy, warm day ahead with highs climbing to the upper 70s. A few areas may rise to 80 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour possible. The strong ocean breeze is leading to hazardous boating and beach conditions. Small craft should exercise caution in Miami Dade and Broward. A small craft advisory is in effect for the Florida Keys.
There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean.
Thursday night will stay mild with temperatures in the low 70s.
On Friday, the wind will subside and it will not be as breezy. Highs climb to the low 80s and the rain chance remains low.
As we head into the weekend a stalled frontal boundary will increase the chance for some showers on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will likely be warmer and it will be more humid this weekend with the potential for spotty showers.