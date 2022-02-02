MIAMI (CBSMiami) – QR codes are those black and white boxes you shoot, your phone interprets, and then everything from menus to deals pops right up on your device via the internet.

Companies share them on social media, signs, and flyers.

But security experts say think twice before scanning one with your smart device.

“They’re a cool technology and that means they’re subject to abuse, like all the cool technologies, right?” said Tim Helming, a computer security expert from DomainTools.

Helming says scammers are now in the game, turning those codes into your misery.

“It could be that they are making a fraudulent payment, it could be that they are downloading malware onto your phone,” he said.

The other issue at play is that a person can check a web address to see if it’s legitimate.

A QR code doesn’t give consumers that chance.

“You have fewer ways to validate what it is that you’re about to get to, than you do if it’s an actual link,” Helming says.

The Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker shows one person lost $65,000 in a con that used QR codes.

They are easy to get. CBS reporter Jesse Jones found a number of sites that offer QR codes for free.

Just enter the website you want the code to send people to and you’re good to go.

Helming says consumers need to consider the source before pointing and clicking.

“If I saw a QR code that was slapped up on a telephone poll, on the side of the building, or something like that, I don’t care how tempting the offer sounds, I am running away from that thing,” Helming said.

Scammers often send QR codes in emails that appear to be from legitimate companies, so experts say don’t use it unless you can verify the source.

There are scanner apps available that include extra security which can help make sure the code you are seeing is the real deal.