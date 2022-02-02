TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — “Freedom Week” could save Floridians a little more money this year.
Economists have estimated that a proposal to hold a Freedom Week sales-tax holiday could save Floridians about $57.7 million.
Shoppers would be able to avoid paying sales taxes on an array of items, including grills, bicycles, fishing and camping gear, kayaks and canoes, tickets for concerts, movies and ball games, gym memberships and even sunscreen.
Lawmakers last year approved the first Freedom Week, which was held around the Independence Day holiday weekend. Economists estimated that last year's Freedom Week would cut state revenue by $42 million and local revenue by $12.7 million.
For the upcoming year, the tax breaks would be projected to cut an estimated $44.5 million from state revenue and $13.2 million from local governments.
As part of his billion budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis in December included a seven-day Freedom Week tax holiday.
Lawmakers could include the Freedom Week in a broader tax package that likely will be negotiated late in the legislative session.
