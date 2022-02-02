Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum is now home to memorabilia of the first Black police officers in the city of Miami.

The precinct opened as a courtroom and police headquarters in 1950.

It’s the only structure in the nation designed and operated as a separate station house and court for Black Americans.

A picture of the first five being sworn in. (CBS4)

It closed in 1963 when the department integrated into the Miami Police Department.

Photojournalist Peter Miranda got an inside look at the museum.

The Black officers were not allowed to get cruisers right away. They were given bikes, like this replica, to patrol and bring suspects in. (CBS4)

