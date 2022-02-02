MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum is now home to memorabilia of the first Black police officers in the city of Miami.
The precinct opened as a courtroom and police headquarters in 1950.READ MORE: CBS4 Exclusive: Sources Say Miami's Interim Police Chief Manny Morales To Be Named City's Top Cop
It’s the only structure in the nation designed and operated as a separate station house and court for Black Americans.
READ MORE: Miami-Dade County Commissioners Give Green Light For Immigrant IDs
It closed in 1963 when the department integrated into the Miami Police Department.
Photojournalist Peter Miranda got an inside look at the museum.
MORE NEWS: Surfside Condo's Sister Building Champlain Towers North Gets Structural Supports
For more information, click here.