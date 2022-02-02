MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The world’s first digital bartender is mixing drinks and tech right here in South Florida.
Cecilia.ai is the latest teaching tool at FIU’s Bacardi Center of Excellence at the university’s hospitality school.READ MORE: ‘This Guy Broke Our Family’: Mother Hurting Weeks After Wilton Manors Hit-&-Run That Killed One Daughter, Severely Injured Another
Cecilia’s 3D animated avatar tech is powered by artificial intelligence and voice recognition.
This “bartender” can also be quite helpful in other ways. She can tell jokes and guide customers through the menu, recommending the best drinks for them.
Cecilia can serve up to 120 cocktails per hour, which can be pre-mixed or mixed in the machine.READ MORE: ‘Black Men Do Not Get The Same Opportunities’: Brian Flores’ Attorney Blasts NFL
And don’t worry, Cecilia does not need to take breaks. She is automated and completely contactless.
Her appearance on campus is part of FIU Hospitality’s ongoing quest to resolve pandemic-imposed challenges, such as labor shortages and COVID health and safety protocols.MORE NEWS: NASA Plans To Retire The International Space Station By 2031 By Crashing It Into The Pacific Ocean
Cecilia was created in Israel and comes straight to FIU after appearing at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.