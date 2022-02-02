MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The world’s first digital bartender is mixing drinks and tech right here in South Florida.

Cecilia.ai is the latest teaching tool at FIU’s Bacardi Center of Excellence at the university’s hospitality school.

Cecilia’s 3D animated avatar tech is powered by artificial intelligence and voice recognition.

This “bartender” can also be quite helpful in other ways. She can tell jokes and guide customers through the menu, recommending the best drinks for them.

Cecilia can serve up to 120 cocktails per hour, which can be pre-mixed or mixed in the machine.

And don’t worry, Cecilia does not need to take breaks. She is automated and completely contactless.

Her appearance on campus is part of FIU Hospitality’s ongoing quest to resolve pandemic-imposed challenges, such as labor shortages and COVID health and safety protocols.

Cecilia was created in Israel and comes straight to FIU after appearing at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.