FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Piper High School in Sunrise has been arrested after alleged sexual misconduct with a student.

Rafael Guzman, 37, has been charged with an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

According to a 17-year-old student, Guzman asked her to stay after class on January 27th. When all of the other students left, Guzman reportedly told her to turn off the lights in the room, and then they both went to his office in the classroom.

There Guzman molested her and performed a sex act, according to his arrest report.

The student told Sunrise police investigators he then gave her $100 and told her “not to feel bad,” according to Guzman’s arrest report.

According to Sunrise police, during questioning Guzman admitted to kissing and touching the girl, along with the sex act. After learning that he was being arrested, Guzman said he did not want to speak anymore without an attorney.

The Broward school district said Guzman has been a teacher at the school since August, 2018.