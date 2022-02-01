FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to once again select semifinalists for the superintendent position.

This is basically a redo of their special meeting last week.

On January 25, board members reviewed the list of qualified applicants provided by Ray and Associates, the independent firm hired to conduct the search. School Board members were then asked to pick their top three to five candidates. The total scores for each candidate were read out loud but the individual selections by each school board member were not shared, a possible Sunshine Law violation.

Concerns were raised about not releasing the individual selections which were revealed the next day.

The School Board then decided to repeat the process, this time including the individual selections, to have a “fully transparent process in the search for a new Superintendent of Schools.”

After the selection on January 25, one of the top candidates, Peter Licata, dropped out of the running. No reason was stated for the withdrawal.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright received votes from all nine board members. Other top vote-getters were Licata, Keith Oswald, chief of wellness and equity for Palm Beach County schools, and Michael Gaal, former deputy chancellor for Washington, D.C., Public Schools.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, the School Board will interview the semifinalists and select two finalists on February 2. They will hold another meeting on February 8 to interview the two finalists.