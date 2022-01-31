CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes’ 2022 football schedule is now out.
The schedule was released on Monday during the Atlantic Coast Conference's reveal show.
The Canes kick things off with four non-conference games before opening ACC play at home on October 8 against North Carolina.
Here’s the full schedule, with home games in bold:
- Sept. 3 – Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Sept. 10 – Miami vs. Southern Miss
- Sept. 17 – Miami at Texas A&M
- Sept. 24 – Miami vs. Middle Tennessee
- Oct. 1 – OPEN
- Oct. 8 – Miami vs. North Carolina
- Oct. 15 – Miami at Virginia Tech
- Oct. 22 – Miami vs. Duke
- Oct. 29 – Miami at Virginia
- Nov. 5 – Miami vs. Florida State
- Nov. 12 – Miami at Georgia Tech
- Nov. 19 – Miami at Clemson
- Nov. 26 – Miami vs. Pitt
The Hurricanes will be led by Mario Cristobal this season, who recently spoke with CBS4’s Mike Cugno about family, changes at the “U” and how to temper expectations.