MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida university set to team up with an organization to get students on a path to a career in technology.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has announced that Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens and TechNolij are teaming up.
The mayor says this partnership will provide the tools, resources and opportunities for students who want to change their future and become the founders of tomorrow.
The company is nonprofit organization that helps prepare women and minorities for opportunities in emerging and advanced technologies.