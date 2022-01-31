MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As COVID-19 cases decline in some parts of the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it continues to monitor variants circulating in the U.S. and internationally.

The new subvariant of Omicron is known as BA.2. Preliminary research from Denmark shows it appears to be more infectious than the original BA.1.

“What we are seeing is that in countries like Denmark, which are weeks ahead of the U.S. in dealing with Omicron as a whole, you are seeing a significant rise in BA.2,” said CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus.

BA.2 has been detected in dozens of countries and several U.S. states, including Texas and California.

“The data are still very early, but it may not produce quite as severe disease,” says Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

BA.2 has not been designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organization like the original Omicron variant that began spreading before the holidays or the Delta variant that drove summer and fall surges.

“We would be concerned about a variant if, one, it’s even more contagious than the ones we have. Number two, it’s capable of producing more severe disease. And number three, could it evade the protection of our current vaccines and the natural immunity some people have gotten,” Dr. Schaffner said.

While there is more to learn about BA.2, public health experts emphasize getting vaccinated is critical to protect against severe disease.

Dr. Agus says he expects the U.S. will be in a better situation with the virus by spring.

“This new variant will slow the decline in that curve. But, if you have been exposed to BA.1, the first Omicron if you will, you will have immunity hopefully will cross over to BA.2,” he said.

Doctors say continuing to wear masks and social distance are important precautions for reducing the spread.