TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Gas prices spiked last week, rising an average of 12 cents per gallon in Florida. Drivers are now paying an average price of $3.35, which is just 1 cent less than last year’s high. The 2021 high of $3.36 per gallon was the most expensive daily price since September 2014.
"The effects of rising oil prices are now beginning to be felt at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Crude oil prices have risen early and often in 2022. The price of crude has already surpassed last year's highs, driven by ongoing concerns that global oil supplies will struggle to keep up with soaring demand in 2022. Unfortunately for drivers, it doesn't seem that oil prices will see any significant relief anytime soon. Gas prices may only get more expensive as fuel demand increases because of spring break and summer road trips."
Fuel Price Overview
Sunday’s Florida Average Price – $3.35 per gallon
Avg. Cost for a fill-up – $50.25 for a 15-gallon tank
2022 Fla. Avg. High – $3.35 per gallon (Sunday)
2021 Fla. Avg. High – $3.36 (highest since 2014)
2022 U.S. Oil Price High – $87.35 per barrel
2021 U.S. Oil Price High – $84.65 per barrel
So far this year, the U.S. price for crude oil surged 15%. Wednesday's daily settlement of $87.35 per barrel was a new 2022 high, and nearly $3 per barrel more than the 2021 high.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.49), Port St. Lucie ($3.38), Naples ($3.38)
- Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), Panama City ($3.22), Pensacola ($3.24)