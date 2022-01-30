MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tytony Olivier is a seventh-grader at John F. Kennedy Middle School in North Miami, and like a lot of boys his age, he is into cars.

“Definitely interested in military vehicles, so I just created this in my spare time. My project is a military Jeep that I created using a program called Tinkercad, which is 3D software where you can print objects once you upload them into a 3D printer,” Tytony said.

This took him three weeks using the program, and the 3D printer at his school.

“I made blueprints of how I built it, when I got home I built it. I made sure to look at the actual realistic ones I went online to search for pictures of how it actually looks,” Tytony added.

He used the printer in his technology class.

This meant going in early and loading the printer to run and hoping no one touched it all day.

“A 3D printed object is just layers and layers of filament,” he explained.

So it is delicate, especially while it is printing out which takes several hours.

The Jeep looked authentic, but as you can imagine it wasn’t as sturdy as the real thing and couldn’t survive as a toy.

“I gave it to my sister and slowly it got taken apart,” Tytony said.

Aw, well it was really nice work Tytony!

If you or a student you know would like to enter our CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab contest, it is open to students in grade 3-8 who attend schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, or Monroe Counties (including public, private, and home school. All kinds of STEM projects are accepted ranging from the environment to outer space, as long as its non-flammable.

Click here to enter and see all the rules.

The last winner will be profiled in April.