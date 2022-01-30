FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – As a cold snap blasts South Florida, officials are urging folks to take necessary precautions protecting their loves ones, pets being no exception.

“Any pet that must be left outside should have an enclosed shelter and the entrance of the shelter should face away from the wind,” said Erika Benitez with Miami-Dade’s Office of Emergency Management.

“He only stays inside, he never goes outside – other than for a walk that’s it,” said Frank Prieto, while walking his dog along Las Olas.

In addition to make sure your furry friends are okay, Benitez said to make sure you and your family are bundled up outside.

There was sure plenty of folks downtown Fort Lauderdale, as temperatures continued to drop.

“I don’t think I’ve ever dressed like this for Miami or Fort Lauderdale,” said Anaely Delgado, having dinner.

Before heading to bed, make sure you are heating your home safely.

Keep portable heating units at least three feet away from anything that can burn, like furniture.

“Never use your oven as a heating unit, also never use a charcoal grill or any fuel burning devices indoors as this can produce very dangerous levels of carbon monoxide,” said Benitez.