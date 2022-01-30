MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The long-time president of the Miami-Dade Youth Fair has died.
Darwin Fuchs was 85 years old.
Fuchs first joined the fair's board of directors in 1967. He served as fair manager before taking over as president for more than 30 years.
He is credited with turning the small county fair into one of the largest annual nonprofit events in the country.
In a statement released Sunday, the fair's current president, Eddie Cora, said:
“Darwin was the Youth Fair. He was our patriarch, our visionary, and set the foundation for us to build our future. We are eternally grateful for his leadership, mentorship and friendship. Our prayers and love go out to Mimi, Lance, Troy, and their wonderful grandchildren.”